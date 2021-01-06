Zacks Investment Research Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Hold

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. 13,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 126,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 109.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,264 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

