Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Hold

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXDO. TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Crexendo stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

