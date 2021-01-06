Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to “Hold”

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

