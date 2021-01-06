Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Hold

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. eHealth has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 617,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eHealth by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 59.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 313,513 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.