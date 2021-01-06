Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAND. CIBC increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SAND stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,123 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 1,174,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 1,067,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.