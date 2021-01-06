Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Jeremy Wacksman Sells 1,839 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 22,500 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $2,510,100.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,207,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

