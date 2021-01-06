ZINC Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. ZINC has a total market cap of $62,973.92 and approximately $275.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00329299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025028 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

