Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.83.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $193.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $212.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,929,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,540 shares of company stock worth $57,885,531. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

