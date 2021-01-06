Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $208.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of ZS opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,540 shares of company stock worth $57,885,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

