Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.26

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 289951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a market cap of $998.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Insiders sold 198,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,447 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

