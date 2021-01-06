Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 4,488 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ZUO opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 9.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.