Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $74,692.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,859. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $13.40 on Friday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

