Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 2,514 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at $279,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43.

Shares of ZUO opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zuora by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 356,925 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

