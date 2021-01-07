$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

MIME stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

In other Mimecast news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $161,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mimecast by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Mimecast by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

