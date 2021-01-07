$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,620 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.