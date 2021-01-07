$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.72. FMC also reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Rowe lifted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

FMC stock opened at $120.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

