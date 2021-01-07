10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60.

Shares of TXG opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

