1,146 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

