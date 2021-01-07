1,551 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

NYSE FIS opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

