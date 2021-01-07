$180.40 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $180.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.99 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $192.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $737.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $731.70 million, with estimates ranging from $721.30 million to $742.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,142,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 396,894 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

