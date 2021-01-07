1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $3,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,591 shares of company stock worth $22,112,938.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

