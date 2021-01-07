$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. V.F. posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. BidaskClub cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

NYSE:VFC opened at $87.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -672.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.