$209.93 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce sales of $209.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.70 million and the highest is $214.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $255.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $897.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.30 million to $902.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.47.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $15.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.21. 484,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.94. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $368.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.77 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LendingTree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

