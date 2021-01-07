2,181 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 38,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.29 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.41.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

