2,659 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

EMR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.