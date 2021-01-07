$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $14.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $14.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,983,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268,446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,003 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,096 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

