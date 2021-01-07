$302.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post sales of $302.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.70 million. Monro posted sales of $329.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

MNRO stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.