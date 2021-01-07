$490,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post $490,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $2.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $4.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.34 million, with estimates ranging from $2.57 million to $102.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

