$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.53 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. 3,492,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,922. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

