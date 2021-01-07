$93.28 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $93.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $125.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $406.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.30 million to $413.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.38 million, with estimates ranging from $311.21 million to $405.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,239 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

