$99.48 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report sales of $99.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.08 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $161.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $395.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.56 million to $422.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $517.03 million, with estimates ranging from $498.32 million to $548.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 642,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,339. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $5,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 870,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.