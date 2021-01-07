AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,929.97

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,929.97 and traded as high as $2,000.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $1,950.00, with a volume of 20,424 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £451.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,875.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

