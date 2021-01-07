Abyss Token Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00302381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.01 or 0.03051081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Indodax, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, ZBG, YoBit, DDEX, BitForex, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.