Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.48. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 110,284 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.