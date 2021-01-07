Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.48. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 110,284 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.
