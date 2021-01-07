Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sells $251,983.36 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ XLRN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $122.38. 437,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,754. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Barclays lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150,982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

