Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Acerinox’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.