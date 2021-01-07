Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.