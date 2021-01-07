AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.28.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.39. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 211.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $7,945,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.