adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €260.00 by Nord/LB

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €264.00 ($310.59).

ADS stock opened at €291.70 ($343.18) on Tuesday. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €284.91 and its 200-day moving average is €266.44.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

