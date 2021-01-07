adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €330.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) received a €330.00 ($388.24) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €264.28 ($310.92).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €291.70 ($343.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €284.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €266.44. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.