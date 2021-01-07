ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.08 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

