Aeron (ARNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75,217.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $112,143.00 and $75,217.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

