Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Down 8.2%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 614,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 909,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

