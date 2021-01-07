Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $123.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

