Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault Sells 6,071 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$548,150.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,404,450.28.

TSE:AEM opened at C$95.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

