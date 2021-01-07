Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$117.00.

TSE:AEM opened at C$95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The firm has a market cap of C$23.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,404,450.28. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total transaction of C$1,071,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,706,095.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,279 shares of company stock worth $1,818,511.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

