Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

