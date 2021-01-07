Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. 140166 started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

