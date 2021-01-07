Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.