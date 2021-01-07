Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.75 ($109.12).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €90.17 ($106.08) on Monday. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €73.54.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.